Deutsche Initiates Coverage of Close Brothers Group (LSE:CBG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2024, Deutsche initiated coverage of Close Brothers Group (LSE:CBG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.44% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Close Brothers Group is 543.32 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 378.75 GBX to a high of 708.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.44% from its latest reported closing price of 423.00 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Close Brothers Group is 1,054MM, an increase of 13.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Close Brothers Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBG is 0.11%, an increase of 12.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.33% to 18,544K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,451K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares , representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 25.04% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 2,184K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,141K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 18.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,232K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 50.26% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,212K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 57.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.