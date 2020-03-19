Deutsche EuroShop Prelim. 2019 Figures Within Or Above Its Projected Ranges

(RTTNews) - Deutsche EuroShop AG (DUSCF.PK) reported, based on the preliminary figures, fiscal 2019 EBIT of 197.5 million euros, and FFO per share at 2.42 euros. Operative result before tax was at 163.1 million euros. Turnover was at 225.9 million euros, for the fiscal year.

The company said, due to the continued spread and unpredictable duration of the corona virus pandemic, the Executive Board has decided to propose the suspension of the dividend payment to the general assembly (scheduled for 16 June 2020).

