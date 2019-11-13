Deutsche EuroShop Backs FY19 Outlook; Revises FY20 View

(RTTNews) - Deutsche EuroShop AG (DUSCF.PK) announced that its Executive Board has confirmed fiscal 2019 forecast as well as FFO outlook for fiscal 2020. Meanwhile, the company lowered earnings and sales view for fiscal 2020.

The company said the optimisation of the holding structure enables tax provisions of around 73 million euros to be released and recognised in 2020 forecast due to market development.

In a statement, the company said it reviewed its tax holding structure on the basis of the decision of the Grand Senate of the Federal Finance Court or BFH on the extended trade tax reduction published in March 2019.

Accordingly, it is possible to create a holding structure by making changes under corporate law within the Group that enable the extended reduction of trade tax to once again be used in the future in for another five subsidiaries where Deutsche EuroShop is not the sole shareholder.

The company said the new holding structure would allow the release of a substantial portion of the deferred tax liabilities recognised in the balance sheet. For the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019, the Executive Board expects to release around 73 million euros to income, which would mean a positive impact on consolidated net income of 1.18 euros per share.

For the FFO and EPRA earnings, the reversal for 2019 will not have an effect.

After the restructuring, however, the current trade tax charge will be reduced as of the 2020 financial year.

Taking into account the partial offsetting effects, the company now expects 2020 financial year sales of between 221 million euros and 225 million euros, compared to previously expected 222 million euros to 226 million euros.

Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT is now expected between 191 million euros and 195 million euros, compared to previously expected 194 million euros to 198 million euros.

Earnings before taxes or EBT without valuation gains/losses are expected between 159 million euros and 162 million euros, compared to previous estimate of 161 million euros to 164 million euros.

The company continues to expect funds from operations or FFO of between 150 million euros and 153 million euros or between 2.43 euro per share and 2.47 euros per share.

The planned distribution of a dividend in the amount of 1.60 euros per share in respect of financial year 2020 remains unaffected.

In Germany, Deutsche EuroShop shares were trading at 26.96 euros, down 1.03 percent.

