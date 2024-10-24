Deutsche downgrades U.S. Bancorp to Hold on fewer rate cuts

Deutsche Bank analyst Matt O’Connor downgraded U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $51. A further meaningful recovery of U.S. Bancorp shares relative to peers “may be tough” with fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts, potentially continued disappointment in payments revenues in the near term and longer term uncertainty, the analyst tells investors in a research note. As such, the firm views the stock as fairly valued.
