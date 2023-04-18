Deutsche deputy CEO to depart bank, remain on DWS board

April 18, 2023 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

April 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Tuesday its deputy chief executive Karl von Rohr will not renew his contract as a member of the management board after October 2023, marking the end of a 25-year career at Germany's biggest bank.

The 57-year-old joined Deutsche Bank's management board in 2015 and was its longest standing member alongside chief executive Christian Sewing, serving as deputy CEO alongside Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke.

Von Rohr was also chairman of Deutsche Bank's fund business DWS DWSG.DE, which said in a separate statement that the bank had asked him to stand for re-election on June 15 and to be a member of its supervisory board for the remainder of his term.

"Deutsche Bank will provide an update concerning Karl von Rohr's succession in the Management Board in the near future," Deutsche Bank said in its statement.

