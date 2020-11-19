Deutsche (DB) Turns Conservative in Lending to Wealthy Clients

Per a Bloomberg article, Deutsche Bank AG DB has laid down stricter lending conditions, even for wealthy clients, due to the pandemic scare.

Head of International Private Bank unit, Claudio de Sanctis, told Bloomberg that the bank seeks to take a “more conservative approach” toward sectors, including aircraft, commercial real estate, retail and travel, which have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Sep 30, 2020, Deutsche Bank’s loans exposure to above mentioned sectors, along with oil and gas, was about €46 billion or 11% of the total loans. The article said that the bank’s wealth management segment witnessed “deleveraging” at the beginning of 2020, which later turned into “a strong rebound” in loan growth during the middle two quarters. Also, de Sanctis believes that the strong momentum has continued in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Notably, the company is on track to improve its financial position by undertaking massive restructuring. Recently, it entered into an agreement with Tata Consultancy Services to sell the bank’s technology services unit, Postbank Systems AG.

Remarkably, with this deal, Deutsche Bank moved a step ahead with its restructuring plans announced last July and expects integration costs of 120 million euros ($142.69 million).

Though Deutsche Bank is adhering to measures to revive the business and control costs, it is still plagued by several headwinds and is under the close scrutiny of investors. Also, litigation issues related to past misconducts and legal costs might impede bottom-line growth.

Shares of Deutsche Bank have gained 42.8% over the past six months compared with the 35.3% rally of the industry.

