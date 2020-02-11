Deutsche (DB) Plans to Offer Additional Tier 1 Securities

With an aim to manage regulatory capital requirements, Deutsche Bank DB plans to issue securities that qualify as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital. The issuance is expected to be of benchmark size with a minimum of $1 billion.

The securities are registered in the United States and the denomination is expected to be about $200,000. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. will act as sole bookrunner for the placement.

Per the bank, decision to issue AT1 securities was made by the management board and approved by a committee of the supervisory board.

The securities will be subject to a write-down provision if the German lender’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio will fall below 5.13%. as of Dec 31, 2019, the bank’s CET1 ratio was 13.6%. The securities are also subject to other loss-absorption features pursuant to the applicable capital rules.

These AT1 securities and contingent convertible capital instruments or CoCo bonds, absorb losses when the capital of the issuing financial institution falls below a supervisor-determined level.

Others banks such as UBS Group UBS, Credit Suisse CS, Societe Generale Group and Royal Bank of Scotland RBS issued about €91 billion of this security from April 2013 to early 2016.

Our Take

Deutsche Bank's efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in order to expand its fee income sources are commendable. However, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue, and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth. Also, low interest rates in the domestic economy keep the top line under pressure.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 20.6% on the NYSE against 5.3% decline recorded by the industry.

