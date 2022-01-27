Deutsche CEO’s cost-cut ordeal is far from over

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing has spent the last few years slashing expenses at the 24-billion-euro lender. He’s now paying a dividend again and reckons an all-important 8% return on tangible equity (ROTE) target is within reach this year. Yet Sewing will need to keep his axe sharp.

The German lender’s full-year results https://investor-relations.db.com/files/documents/quarterly-results/2022/Deutsche_Bank_Q4_2021_Presentation_final.pdf on Thursday showed that annual costs have fallen to 19.6 billion euros, excluding legal charges and restructuring expenses, compared with 21.6 billion euros in 2019. A large chunk of the 2-billion-euro reduction came from Sewing’s decision to offload businesses including equity trading and prime brokerage. Deutsche also has about 5,000 fewer staff than in 2019, and 222 fewer bank branches.

All of that work, combined with a lucky boost in investment-banking revenue, has left Sewing within spitting distance of his 8% ROTE target for 2022 – an ambition he reaffirmed on Thursday. Deutsche has even started paying a dividend again, and announced a 300-million-euro buyback, helping to push the share price up by more than 4%.

Investors, however, will rightly expect more cuts. First, Sewing’s profit target is vulnerable to slipping if the investment bank slows down. Deutsche generated 9.6 billion euros from debt trading, underwriting and advising on deals last year, compared with 7 billion euros in 2019. If markets and M&A return to quieter pre-pandemic levels, he’d have to find some more savings to cushion the blow.

Second, even after hitting Sewing’s targets, Deutsche would still be in a miserable state by the standards of other euro zone lenders. His 8% ROTE goal is below a probable cost of equity of 10% or more, and pales next to rival BNP Paribas’ expected return of 9.2% this year, as per Refinitiv data. And Sewing’s aim to bring costs down to 70% of revenue this year still looks unambitious, next to the average cost-to-income ratio of 60% forecast for the euro zone’s biggest lenders this year, Refinitiv data shows.

The still-bloated domestic retail and private banking units look like prime candidates for more cuts. Sewing’s targeted 75% cost-to-income ratio for the private bank compared with 62% on average for the retail-banking units of European peers. Investors value Deutsche at less than half of tangible book value, implying it won't earn its cost of capital for some time. Sewing’s axe-wielding days are far from over.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Deutsche Bank on Jan. 27 reported 5.9 billion euros of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 8% compared with the same period a year earlier.

- The German lender late on Jan. 26 announced that it would pay a 0.20 euro per share dividend for 2021 and buy back 300 million euros of shares by the middle of 2022. Combined, that amounts to a 700 million euro capital return.

- Deutsche Bank shares were up 4.1% to 11.89 euros at 0920 GMT.

