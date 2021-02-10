Deutsche Börse Group Posts Higher Q4 Profit, Revenue

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Börse Group (DBOEY.PK) reported that total revenue for the quarter improved 19 percent to EUR 1.019 billion from EUR 855.3 million in the year-ago period. Net revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent to EUR 814.0 million.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 236.8 million or EUR 1.29 per basic share, versus EUR 213.2 million or EUR 1.16 per basic share in the previous year period. Net profit for the period rose 12 percent to EUR 250.2 million. Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders improved 14 percent to EUR 276.1 million.

For 2020, Net revenue grew 9 percent to EUR 3.21 billion, adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders increased 9 percent to EUR 1.20 billion.

The company's Executive Board proposes an increase of the dividend to EUR 3.00 per share for 2020.

Looking ahead, Deutsche Börse expects 2021 net revenue to rise to around EUR 3.5 billion, as well as an increase of EBITDA reported to around EUR 2.0 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.