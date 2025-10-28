Markets

Deutsche Börse Group Posts Higher Profit On Solid Revenue Growth In Q3

October 28, 2025 — 02:10 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Börse Group (DBOEF.PK) Tuesday reported net revenue of 1,440 million euros for the third quarter, up 3 percent from 1,404 million euros a year earlier.

Net profit rose 7 percent to 499 million euros from 469 million euros year over year, supported by strong performance in operating activities despite a weaker treasury result.

DB1.DE closed Tuesday's trading at 223.30 euros down 3.80 euros or 1.67 percent on the XETRA.

