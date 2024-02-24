Deutsche Börse AG - Depositary Receipt () (DBOEY) Price Target Increased by 25.55% to 39.94

The average one-year price target for Deutsche Börse AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:DBOEY) has been revised to 39.94 / share. This is an increase of 25.55% from the prior estimate of 31.81 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.20 to a high of 70.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.60% from the latest reported closing price of 20.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Börse AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBOEY is 0.65%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 36,127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,495K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEY by 3.14% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 2,400K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 2,199K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares, representing a decrease of 43.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEY by 38.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEY by 1.03% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 1,463K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBOEY by 0.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.