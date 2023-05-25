Deutsche Boerse: Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Approves SimCorp Takeover Offer Document

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) published the offer document pursuant to which the company makes an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer to acquire all shares, excluding treasury shares, in SimCorp A/S at a price of 735.0 Danish kroner per share. The offer document contains the full terms and conditions of the offer. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of the current year.

The Board of SimCorp has unanimously resolved that it intends to recommend the shareholders to accept the offer.

Last month, Deutsche Boerse announced the entering into of a binding agreement between the company and SimCorp.

