Deutsche Boerse to study revising DAX membership rules in wake of Wirecard

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Monday that it was studying revisions to membership rules for Germany's premier stock market index, the DAX, in the wake of an accounting scandal surrounding Wirecard WDIG.DE.

"Trust in the capital markets has obviously suffered in recent days," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

