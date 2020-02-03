Deutsche Boerse to present 3-year strategy to investors in May

Deutsche Boerse will present its strategy for the next three years when it briefs investors in May, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse will present its strategy for the next three years when it briefs investors in May, the company's chief executive said on Monday. Theodor Weimer, chief executive officer of the German stock exchange operator, said it was important that Deutsche Boerse follow its own path at a time that competitors are looking for acquisitions and tie-ups. "We will present how this path will look when we hold our capital markets day for investors on May 28," he said at a reception. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker, Editing by Franklin Paul) ((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: DEUTSCHE BOERSE CEO/

