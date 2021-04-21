US Markets
COIN

Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday it would delist the shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global from its Xetra trading system and the Frankfurt stock exchange by end of Friday's trading session.

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday it would delist the shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global COIN.O from its Xetra trading system and the Frankfurt stock exchange by end of Friday's trading session.

"The reason for the delisting is a missing reference data for these shares," Deutsche Boerse said, adding the delisting would apply until further notice.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COIN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular