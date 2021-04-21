Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday it would delist the shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global COIN.O from its Xetra trading system and the Frankfurt stock exchange by end of Friday's trading session.

"The reason for the delisting is a missing reference data for these shares," Deutsche Boerse said, adding the delisting would apply until further notice.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Madeline Chambers)

