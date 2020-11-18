Deutsche Boerse shares up 2% after ISS deal

Shares in Deutsche Boerse traded 2.1% higher on Wednesday morning after the German stock exchange operator announced a $1.8 billion purchase for an 80% stake in Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).

The deal makes good on a promise by Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Officer Theodor Weimer to grow through acquisitions after his bid to acquire the Milan stock exchange failed over the summer.

