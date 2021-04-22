Deutsche Boerse says won't de-list Coinbase shares

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1GN.DE said on Thursday Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O shares can continue to be traded on its trading system Xetra and Frankfurt stock exchange after the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange provided missing data.

The exchange operator said Coinbase had provided it with the necessary reference code - a so-called LEI code. Deutsche Boerse had said it would de-list Coinbase by the close of Friday's trading session if the code was not provided.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig Writing by Caroline Copley, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

