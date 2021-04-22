US Markets
COIN

Deutsche Boerse says won't de-list Coinbase shares

Contributor
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday Coinbase Global Inc shares can continue to be traded on its trading system Xetra and Frankfurt stock exchange after the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange provided missing data.

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1GN.DE said on Thursday Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O shares can continue to be traded on its trading system Xetra and Frankfurt stock exchange after the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange provided missing data.

The exchange operator said Coinbase had provided it with the necessary reference code - a so-called LEI code. Deutsche Boerse had said it would de-list Coinbase by the close of Friday's trading session if the code was not provided.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig Writing by Caroline Copley, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COIN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular