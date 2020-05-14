Deutsche Boerse says acquisitions to play major role in strategy

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Acquisitions will play a "major role" in Deutsche Boerse's DB1Gn.DE strategy update later this year, the chief of the stock exchange said.

Theodor Weimer, in a speech to be delivered to shareholders at its annual shareholder meeting, said the exchange operator would be presenting the strategy in the fourth quarter when the fog of the crisis has cleared up.

"For today just this much: acquisitions will be playing a major role there," he said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.