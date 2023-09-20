Deutsche Boerse Reports Preliminary Tender Result For Public Takeover Of SimCorp

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said it has received acceptances representing approximately 94 percent of all SimCorp shares, excluding treasury shares, during the offer period. The company noted that final tender result will be published on 22 September 2023 at the latest. Following this, the offer will be settled and closed no later than five business days.

Deutsche Boerse said, as more than 90 percent of the SimCorp shares and the attaching voting rights have been acquired, it will as soon as possible seek to initiate and complete a compulsory acquisition of the SimCorp shares held by the remaining minority shareholders.

