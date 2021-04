Deutsche Boerse reports better-than-expected Q1 net profit

Confident of meeting 2021 growth targets

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Wednesday it posted a 14% fall in first-quarter net profit, a better result than analysts had expected, and the company said it was on course to meet its growth targets this year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 317.3 million euros ($381.62 million), down from 367.2 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit decrease of 20%.

Deutsche Boerse saw a jump in revenue early last year as market volatility around the coronavirus crisis helped spark trading.

But markets calmed, and Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said in February that the company wouldn't be able to match the volatility-driven revenue highs of the first quarter of last year.

Net revenue in the quarter declined to 855.1 million euros, down 7% from last year. Analysts had expected an 8.5% drop in revenue.

"We are also confident that we will meet our growth targets for 2021," said Gregor Pottmeyer, Deutsche Boerse's chief financial officer.

($1 = 0.8315 euros)

