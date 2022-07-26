Deutsche Boerse reports better-than-expected 10% rise in Q2 net profit

German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday it posted a better-than-expected 10% rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by volatility in financial markets that generate trading revenue.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 341 million euros ($345.19 million), up from 311 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit increase of 5.9%.

($1 = 0.9878 euros)

