Deutsche Boerse reports better-than-expected 10% rise in Q2 net profit

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Tuesday it posted a better-than-expected 10% rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by volatility in financial markets that generate trading revenue.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 341 million euros ($345.19 million), up from 311 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit increase of 5.9%.

($1 = 0.9878 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz Editing by Chris Reese)

