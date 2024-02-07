Deutsche Boerse Q4 Profit Rises

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse Group (DBOEY.PK) Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit of 407.2 million euros or 2.39 euros per share, compared to 359.2 million euros or 2.08 euro per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose 20% to 1.73 billion euros from 1.44 billion euros last year.

Commenting on the results, Theodor Weimer, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Boerse AG, said: "2023 was an extremely successful year for us for several reasons. We were able to increase our record net revenue and earnings of the previous year further strongly, supported by the strong cyclical tailwind of high interest rates. In addition, the strategically important acquisition of SimCorp is a milestone in the expansion of our business."

Commenting on the outlook, Theodor Weimer said: "Our new Horizon 2026 strategy sets the course for the Group's further growth. We are systematically expanding the new Investment Management Solutions segment, which targets asset managers who are becoming increasingly important. We will also continue to increase our share of recurring net revenue to make ourselves less dependent on cyclical effects of the market. In 2024, we again expect significant net revenue and earnings growth due to our organic growth and the consolidation of SimCorp."

