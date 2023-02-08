Deutsche Boerse Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse Group (DBOEY.PK) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of 359.2 million euros or 2.08 euro per share, up from 281.2 million euros or 1.64 euro per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose 23% to 1.448 billion euros from 1.178 billion euros last year.

For 2022, revenues grew 20 percent to 5.340 billion euros from 4.446 billion euros last year. Net profit increased to 1.494 billion euros or 8.61 euro per share from 1.209 billion euros or 6.98 euro per share last year.

