Markets

Deutsche Boerse Q4 Profit Rises

February 08, 2023 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse Group (DBOEY.PK) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of 359.2 million euros or 2.08 euro per share, up from 281.2 million euros or 1.64 euro per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose 23% to 1.448 billion euros from 1.178 billion euros last year.

For 2022, revenues grew 20 percent to 5.340 billion euros from 4.446 billion euros last year. Net profit increased to 1.494 billion euros or 8.61 euro per share from 1.209 billion euros or 6.98 euro per share last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.