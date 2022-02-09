Deutsche Boerse Q4 net profit up 23%

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Wednesday it posted a 23% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, a slightly better result than analysts had expected.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 281.2 million euros ($321.58 million), up from 228.9 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit increase of nearly 22%.

($1 = 0.8744 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt Editing by Chris Reese)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.