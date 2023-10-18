Deutsche Boerse Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported third-quarter net profit to shareholders of 414.9 million euros, up from 391.2 million euros last year.

Basic earnings per share was 2.16 euros, compared to 2.03 euros last year. EBITDA was 684.8 million euros, up from 642.3 million euros last year.

Deutsche Boerse reported an increase of 9 percent in net revenue to 1.19 billion euros, from 1.09 billion euros last year.

The company increased its guidance for net revenue of around 5.0 billion euros and EBITDA of around 2.9 billion euros for the full year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.