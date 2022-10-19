Deutsche Boerse Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported third-quarter net profit to shareholders of 391.2 million euros, up from 312.9 million euros last year.

Basic earnings per share was 2.03 euros, compared to 1.64 euros last year. EBITDA was 642.3 million euros, up from 499.5 million euros last year.

Deutsche Börse Group reported an increase of 30 percent in net revenue to 1.09 billion euros, from 837.9 million euros last year.

The company said that in view of the developments on financial markets, it now anticipates revenue in the current financial year to go up to more than 4.1 billion euros and EBITDA to more than 2.3 billion euros.

