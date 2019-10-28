Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit up 10%; confirms full-year targets

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE on Monday said it posted a 10% rise in third-quarter net profit and confirmed its targets for the full year.

Consolidated net profit was 248.6 million euros ($275.90 million), up from 225 million euros a year ago, the company said.

($1 = 0.9011 euro)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

