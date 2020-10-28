Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit down 9%

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE on Wednesday said it posted a 9% fall in third-quarter net profit, worse than expectations, but left its guidance for the year unchanged.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 227.1 million euros ($268.41 million), down from 248.6 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected less of a drop.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker)

