Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit down 9%

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Hans Seidenstuecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday said it posted a 9% fall in third-quarter net profit, worse than expectations, but left its guidance for the year unchanged.

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE on Wednesday said it posted a 9% fall in third-quarter net profit, worse than expectations, but left its guidance for the year unchanged.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 227.1 million euros ($268.41 million), down from 248.6 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected less of a drop.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters