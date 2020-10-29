Deutsche Boerse Q3 Adj. Profit Declines; Net Revenue Down 4% - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported that its third quarter net profit to shareholders declined year-on-year to 227.1 million euros from 248.6 million euros. Earnings per basic share was 1.24 euros compared to 1.35 euros. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 7% to 431 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.38 euros compared to 1.54 euros.

Third quarter net revenue declined to 707.5 million euros from 733.8 million euros, previous year. Net revenue decreased by 4%, with secular net revenue growth of 4% and consolidation effects of 2% partially offsetting strong cyclical headwinds. Sales revenue was 773.5 million euros compared to 766.6 million euros.

The company's guidance for 2020 remains unchanged at around 1.20 billion euros adjusted net profit.

