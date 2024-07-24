Deutsche Boerse Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) Wednesday reported second-quarter net profit to shareholders of 498.6 million euros, up from 443.2 million euros last year.

Basic earnings per share was 2.72 euros, compared 2.41 euros last year. EBITDA was 848.1 million euros, up from 733.0 million euros last year.

Deutsche Borse Group reported an increase of 19 percent in net revenue to 1.75 billion euros from 1.47 billion euros last year.

