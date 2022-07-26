Markets

Deutsche Boerse Q2 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported second-quarter net profit to shareholders of 341.1 million euros, up from 310.9 million euros last year.

Basic earnings per share was 1.86 euros, compared to 1.69 euros last year. EBITDA was 584.9 million euros, up from 518.0 million euros last year.

Deutsche Börse Group reported an increase of 15 percent in net revenue to 1.02 billion euros, from 881.7 million euros last year. Revenue growth was supported by high trading volumes and an increase in net interest income, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular