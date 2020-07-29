Deutsche Boerse Q2 net profit drops 4% but 2020 guidance unchanged

German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday said it posted a 4% fall in second quarter net profit, coming in below expectations, but left its guidance for the year unchanged.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 256.7 million euros ($302.26 million), down from 266.9 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected an increase in profit.

($1 = 0.8493 euros)

