Deutsche Boerse Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported first-quarter net profit of 367.2 million euros or 2.00 per share, up from 275.2 million euros or 1.50 euro per share last year.

Adjusted profit for the quarter was 387.4 million euros or 2.11 euro per share, up from 291.9 million euros or 1.59 euro per share a year ago.

First-quarter revenues increased significantly by 27% to 914.8 million euros from 720.8 million euros last year, thanks to markedly higher market volatility.

