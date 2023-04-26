Deutsche Boerse Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported first-quarter net profit of 473.3 million euros or 2.58 euros per share, up from 420.8 million euros or 2.29 euros per share last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization amounted to 772.1 million euros, up from 687.4 million euros last year.

First-quarter revenues rose 14% to 1.48 billion euros from 1.30 billion euros last year.

