Deutsche Boerse Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported first-quarter net profit of 420.8 million euros or 2.29 euros per share, up from 317.3 million euros or 1.73 euros per share last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization amounted to 687.4 million euros, up from 521.2 million euros last year.

First-quarter revenues rose 21% to 1.30 billion euros from 1.08 billion euros last year.

