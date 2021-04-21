Deutsche Boerse Q1 net profit down 14% but better than expected

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Wednesday it posted a 14% fall in first-quarter net profit, better than analysts had expected.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 317.3 million euros ($381.62 million), down from 367.2 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit decrease of 20%.

($1 = 0.8315 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Chris Reese)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.