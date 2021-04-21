Deutsche Boerse Q1 net profit down 14% but better than expected

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday it posted a 14% fall in first-quarter net profit, better than analysts had expected.

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Wednesday it posted a 14% fall in first-quarter net profit, better than analysts had expected.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 317.3 million euros ($381.62 million), down from 367.2 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit decrease of 20%.

($1 = 0.8315 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Chris Reese)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters