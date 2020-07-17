Markets

Deutsche Boerse proposes new rules for quick DAX expulsion in wake of Wirecard

Contributors
Hans Seidenstuecker Reuters
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

In the wake of the Wirecard accounting scandal, exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday it was proposing rules to enable it to quickly expel companies from the leading DAX index when those firms file for insolvency.

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - In the wake of the Wirecard WDIG.DE accounting scandal, exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Thursday it was proposing rules to enable it to quickly expel companies from the leading DAX index when those firms file for insolvency.

This ruling, if adopted, could mean that Wirecard would leave the DAX index in August, rather than during a regular review of the index makeup in September.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular