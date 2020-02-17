Deutsche Boerse posts 52% rise in Q4 net profit

German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Monday said it posted a 52% rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

Consolidated net profit was 213.2 million euros ($230.98 million), up from 140 million euros a year ago, the company said.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

