Deutsche Boerse posts 52% rise in fourth-quarter net profit

Meets full year targets

Q4 EPS below expectations

Less equity volatility hurts revenue at Eurex

Adds detail, background

MUNICH, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE on Monday said it posted a 52% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, as the German exchange operator met its financial targets for the year.

Consolidated net profit was 213.2 million euros ($231 million), compared with 140 million euros in the year-earlier period, the company said.

The result for the three months fell short of analysts expectations as lower equity market volatility hit revenue at the company's Eurex derivatives unit.

Deutsche Boerse reported earnings per share of 1.16 euros in the quarter, up from 77 cents a year ago but below a consensus forecast of 1.18 euros.

Theodor Weimer, who took over as chief executive at the start of 2018, will present his strategy for the next three years when he briefs investors in May.

Weimer, who will hold a press conference on Tuesday on the results, last week had his contract extended by the supervisory board for another four years.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Mike Harrison)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.