Deutsche Boerse posts 30% 2nd qtr profit increase, to exceed 2023 forecasts

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Tuesday that it posted a 30% rise in second-quarter net profit, a better result than analysts had expected, and that it would exceed its forecasts for 2023.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 443 million euros ($489.03 million), up from 341 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit increase of 24%.

($1 = 0.9059 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Sabine Wollrab Editing by Chris Reese)

