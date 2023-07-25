News & Insights

Deutsche Boerse posts 30% 2nd qtr profit increase, to exceed 2023 forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

July 25, 2023 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by Tom Sims and Sabine Wollrab for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Tuesday that it posted a 30% rise in second-quarter net profit, a better result than analysts had expected, and that it would exceed its forecasts for 2023.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 443 million euros ($489.03 million), up from 341 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit increase of 24%.

($1 = 0.9059 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Sabine Wollrab Editing by Chris Reese)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.