Deutsche Boerse launches regulated spot platform for crypto assets

March 05, 2024 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Tuesday that it has launched a regulated platform for the trading of crypto currencies for institutional investors.

The German exchange operator had announced plans for the platform last year, and it received additional licenses in February from German regulators.

The move comes as bitcoin was perched at a two-year peak, breaking above $68,600 and stalking an all-time high as money keeps rushing into the largest cryptocurrency by market value.

Bitcoin has gained 50% this year and most of the rise has come in the last few weeks when inflows into U.S.-listed bitcoin funds have surged.

Trading on the Deutsche Boerse platform is expected to start later this week, a spokesperson said.

