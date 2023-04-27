Deutsche Boerse launches 3.9 bln eur bid for Denmark's Simcorp

Adds details

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE on Thursday launched a 3.9 billion euro ($4.31 billion) offer to take over Danish software company Simcorp SA >, aiming to boost growth by increasing the range of products and services offered to customers.

Shares in Deutsche Boerse were seen down 1.4% in pre-market trade early Thursday.

Deutsche Boerse will make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer to acquire all Simcorp shares at a price of 735.0 Danish crowns ($109.04) per share, a statement from the German exchange operator said.

It had secured a bridge facility to fully finance the offer, which will be refinanced by an optimal mix of existing cash and debt capital market instruments.

"The Board of Directors of SimCorp has unanimously decided that it intends... to recommend that the shareholders of SimCorp accept the Offer," the Danish company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9046 euros)

($1 = 6.7405 Danish crowns)

