Markets

Deutsche Boerse Group Q4 Profit Down

February 12, 2026 — 11:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse Group (DBOEY.PK) Thursday reported a fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of 488 million euros or 2.86 euros per share, compared to 507 million euros or 2.95 euros per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose 2% to 1.57 billion euros from 1.55 billion euros last year.

For the full year, profit attributable to shareholders was 2.00 billion euros or 11.65 euros per share, compared to 1.95 billion euros or 11.36 euros per share last year.

Revenues for the full year rose 3% to 6.03 billion euros from 5.83 billion euros last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.