Deutsche Boerse forecasts increases in revenue and EBITDA through 2026

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE expects revenues to grow by around 10% each year on average through 2026, the company said on Tuesday as part of its strategy update.

It also expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow by around 11% on average each year through the period.

The review comes weeks after it completed a 3.9-billion euro takeover of Danish investment management software company SimCorpSIM.CO and as it seeks new a .

Chief Executive Officer Theodor Weimer called the update "a natural evolution of our strategy".

On Monday, it announced a share buyback programme of 300 million euros.

