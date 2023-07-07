News & Insights

Deutsche Boerse extends SimCorp takeover offer as it awaits regulators

July 07, 2023 — 02:58 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Friday that it was extending an offer period to shareholders for its takeover of the Danish investment management software company SimCorp SIM.CO as it awaits European Union regulatory approval.

The German exchange operator has extended the offer to August 3 from an original July 13, and it said it expected a further extension after that.

Management at Deutsche Boerse has touted the 3.9 billion euro ($4.25 billion) deal as key to its future strategy.

Deutsche Boerse said it had received approval from authorities in the United States, Denmark and Italy.

"The remaining filing process with the EU commission is on track," Deutsche Boerse said.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

