Deutsche Boerse extends SimCorp offer as it awaits EU regulators

July 28, 2023 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Friday that it was extending an offer period to shareholders for its takeover of the Danish investment management software company SimCorp SIM.CO, a move it had expected as it awaits European Union regulatory approval.

The German exchange operator had already announced an extension earlier this month, but it said on Friday it doesn't expect any more delays.

"The offer is therefore expected to be settled and thus completed on 29 September 2023 at the latest," the company said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

