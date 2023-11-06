Deutsche Boerse Executive Board Resolves Share Buy-back Program Of EUR 300 Mln Beginning In Q1

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said that it will present the new strategy 'Horizon 2026' during its investor day on Tuesday. Additionally, the Executive Board resolved to initiate a share buy-back program of 300 million euros beginning in the first quarter of 2024.

Deutsche Boerse aims to distribute dividends equivalent to between 30 and 40 per cent of adjusted net profit attributable to its shareholders. Further, an increasing dividend per share is planned. In case of excess liquidity, it is intended to complement the dividend with share buy-backs.

For the financial year 2023, a dividend distribution ratio of around 40 percent of net profit is planned.

