News & Insights

Markets

Deutsche Boerse Executive Board Resolves Share Buy-back Program Of EUR 300 Mln Beginning In Q1

November 06, 2023 — 07:26 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said that it will present the new strategy 'Horizon 2026' during its investor day on Tuesday. Additionally, the Executive Board resolved to initiate a share buy-back program of 300 million euros beginning in the first quarter of 2024.

Deutsche Boerse aims to distribute dividends equivalent to between 30 and 40 per cent of adjusted net profit attributable to its shareholders. Further, an increasing dividend per share is planned. In case of excess liquidity, it is intended to complement the dividend with share buy-backs.

For the financial year 2023, a dividend distribution ratio of around 40 percent of net profit is planned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.