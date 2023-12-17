Deutsche Boerse (DBOEF) Price Target Increased by 5.22% to 217.50

The average one-year price target for Deutsche Boerse (OTC:DBOEF) has been revised to 217.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 206.71 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 186.62 to a high of 262.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.77% from the latest reported closing price of 194.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Boerse. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBOEF is 0.66%, a decrease of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 37,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 3,163K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEF by 2.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,457K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,429K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEF by 3.44% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 2,400K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEF by 1.03% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 1,463K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBOEF by 0.70% over the last quarter.

