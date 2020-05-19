Deutsche Boerse chief says plans to fulfil his term as CEO

Seeks to assure investors he won't jump ship to Deutsche Bank

Seen as possible successor to chair of Deutsche Bank

Updates with background, details

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said on Tuesday that he planned to complete his term through the end of 2024 at the helm of the stock exchange operator.

The statement sought to assure investors that he would not jump ship to chair Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DEwhen that post opens in 2022.

Weimer, who has been nominated to join Deutsche Bank's supervisory board as a regular member, has been seen as a successor to take the helm of the bank's board when Chairman Paul Achleitner retires in 2022, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

Weimer, speaking to shareholders at the company's annual general meeting, said that he would not be available to chair other companies as long as he is in charge at Deutsche Boerse.

"You can assume that I am currently planning to fulfil my contract until the end," he said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.