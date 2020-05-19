Deutsche Boerse chief says plans to fulfil his term as CEO

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said on Tuesday that he planned to complete his term at the helm of the stock exchange operator.

Weimer, speaking to shareholders, said that he would not be available to chair Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE as long as he is in charge at Deutsche Boerse. His term lasts through 2024.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker)

